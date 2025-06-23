New president takes over the reins at Warwick Lions Club

By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:19 BST

A new president has been selected to take over the chains of office at the Warwick Lions Club.

The Warwick Lions Club, which covers both the Warwick and Leamington areas, held its annual handover meeting at the Warwick Arms Hotel on Wednesday June 18.

At the meeting, outgoing president Neil Chisholm handed over his chain of office to incoming president Angela Watson-Bell.

Outgoing President Neil Chisholm handing over his chain of office to incoming President Angela Watson-Bell. Photo supplied

During his speech, outgoing president Neil Chisholm, said: “I am proud of the clubs achievements over the past year, which included the induction of four new members.

“I am also proud of the club providing assistance at the Gap and Packmores Community Centres and the Activity Alliance Para Athletics Championships, celebrating World Sight Day with the Mayor of Warwick as well providing Christmas food parcels for the needy and organising with others the Town Bonfire and the Carols at the Castle.”

On accepting the chain of office, Angela said: “I am honoured to have been elected as president and I am looking forward to leading the Lions through the coming year.

"Being a Lion is a great platform for serving the local community, while at the same time having fun and making new friends.”

The Warwick Lions Club has working in the community for more than 60 years and it is a charitable association whose members are all volunteers.

The club aims to provide help and funds for those in need and makes donations to other charities and schools.

Anybody interested in joining or assisting the club should get in touch through the club’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickLionsClub or by calling 0345 833 5921.

