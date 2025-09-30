Hundreds of knitted and crocheted pumpkins on display again at National Trust site near Wellesbourne

Hundreds of handmade pumpkins have gone on display at Charlecote Park. Photo by National Trust/Camille Francois

Hundreds of handmade pumpkins and gourds have gone on display at a National Trust site in south Warwickshire.

Three years ago, Charlecote Park, a National Trust site located near Wellesbourne, phased out edible gourds and pumpkins on display to reduce food waste.

Following on from this, local community groups, volunteers and staff joined together to create a sustainable alternative to traditional pumpkin displays by knitting and crocheting a crop of pumpkins.

All of the pumpkins and gourds for the display are knitted, crocheted or made of felt.

Attracting hundreds of visitors, the colourful spectacle has now become a tradition that continues to grow every year.

The zero-waste display now includes more than 700 pumpkins, displayed in the historic kitchen and mansion.

Visitors can also take home their own handmade pumpkin for a welcome donation, which will contribute to the conservation of Charlecote Park, which is cared for by the National Trust.

The display which is now available for visitors to see is set to be in place until Sunday November 2.

The main pumpkin display is visible in the Victorian kitchen between 10.30am to 4pm every day and the display in the house is visible from 11am to 3.30pm.

No booking is required to see the display but normal admission applies.

During the October half term, Charlecote Park will also be hosting a free ‘vile vegetable’ trail where families will be able to follow the trail to help save the other stolen vegetables by playing games, making jigsaw puzzles and spotting the hidden vegetables.

The trail and the activities will run from Saturday October 25 to Sunday November 2

For more information go to: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/charlecote