As well as an increase in visitor numbers, the show also saw an increase in the amount of entries across the various categories.

Hundreds of people attended the annual Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show when it returned to the Court House and Pageant Garden over the August bank holiday weekend.

The show organisers said visitor numbers had increased by 50 per cent over the 2022 attendance – with more than 500 people attending across both days of the event.

As well as the show exhibits inside the Court House ballroom, there were also craft stalls, a tombola, a plant stall and refreshments in the Pageant Garden.

In the horticultural show itself, organisers said that entry numbers were also slightly higher than in 2022, with close to 250 exhibits in more than 60 class categories.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show said: “The quality of many of the exhibits was outstanding, making judging on the Saturday before the show opened quite a challenge.

“The entry classes covered floral art, flowers, vegetables, fruit, cakes and jams, along with 10 categories aimed specifically at young people in two children’s age ranges.

“To celebrate the Coronation of HM King Charles III, a special open category was added in which entrants were challenged to use their imagination and artistic talent to produce a spectacular floral entry to mark this historic occasion.

“The WHAS Growers’ Challenge for gardening groups always provides amazing displays, and this year was no exception with a winning entry from Hill Close Gardens.

"One additional show attraction was a ‘Bug House’ competition for local schools, which was judged by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Oliver Jacques, who is president of the WHAS.

“The choice between one using natural materials and one using recycled materials (from Coten End Primary School’s KidzOwn After School Club and the Coten End Eco-Committee) was difficult as they were both outstanding whist being quite different, and in the event both were awarded prizes.”

The Mayor presented the show trophies on the Monday afternoon.

The prize for ‘Best in Show’ and the RHS Banksian Medal were both won by Neil Goodban, who exhibited 18 entries.

A new wooden trophy carved by the heart of England Woodturners, commissioned by the family of the late Derek Powers who was a keen supporter of the show in the past, was won by John and Jayne Canning for their bean exhibit.

In the children’s section, three trophies were awarded across the two age ranges, along with book prizes and certificates.

In the four to seven year old section, Jackson Pascoe won, with Daniel Hough winning in the eight to 11-year-old section.

The Warwick Horticultural and Craft Show spokesperson added: “The WHAS would like to thank the large number of volunteers who gave their time and effort to make the Show a success, both in preparatory work and in support over the weekend.