The scheme, approved by Warwick District Council’s (WDC) cabinet in August, follows a public consultation earlier in the year and will require houses, converted flats or purpose-built flats - including student accommodation - occupied by three or more persons living as two or more households to legally obtain an HMO licence in order to continue to operate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of properties in Warwick district will require homes in multiple occupation (HMO) licenses under a new scheme.

The scheme, approved by Warwick District Council’s (WDC) cabinet in August, follows a public consultation earlier in the year and will require houses, converted flats or purpose-built flats - including student accommodation - occupied by three or more persons living as two or more households to legally obtain an HMO licence in order to continue to operate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the coming weeks the council’s private sector housing team will be contacting all those affected including landlords, letting and managing agents, advising them to ensure that they have all the necessary documents and safety certificates in place in order to submit their licence application ahead of when the new legislation comes into force.

Latest news

Councillor Paul Wightman, portfolio holder for housing said: “We are expecting in the order of 700 HMOs to require licensing under this new scheme. Many of these properties have never had a formal inspection by the Council so this is a great opportunity to bring these additional homes under our licensing umbrella, meaning that they will comply to a high standard of safety and repair, greatly benefitting tenants and members of the wider community.”

Landlords who have already informed the council that their property falls under the new additional licensing regulations will be issued with an application pack.

Those now needing to register their details are advised to contact the Private Sector Housing team by telephone on 01926 456359 or email at [email protected]

Advertisement

Advertisement

New applications can be submitted from January 1 2024 with early bird discount fees available for those landlords who make their applications by March 2024 14 - provided they are fully completed and duly made.