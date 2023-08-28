The show will be returning for its 13th year.

Hundreds of retro trucks will once again head to Gaydon’s British Motor Museum for its show next month.

The Retro Truck Show will take place on September 9 and 10, where around 300 modern and classic trucks will set up on the site.

Hundreds of retro trucks will once again head to the British Motor Museum when it hosts the Retro Truck Show in September. Photo by John-Lakey

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show, now in its 13th year, features trucks produced between 1972 and 2002.

Truck enthusiasts can see an array of vehicles from some of the biggest names in trucking, including Volvo, Scania, DAF, Foden and ERF trucks.

Trucks from across Europe, notably France, the Netherlands and Belgium, will also be present.

There will also be an Indoor Model Show and trade area with a range of photos, models, and brochures. Camping is available on the Friday and Saturday nights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum, said: “This show is one of our most popular and a great weekend out for owners, drivers, enthusiasts, and the public.

“It’s great to see the trucks roll in on the Saturday, making for some wonderful photo opportunities, whereas on the Sunday, you can see them tower over the car parks creating a labyrinth of truck displays to roam and enjoy.”

The Sunday is set to be the busier day with more trucks on display.

The event is also one of the Museum’s Annual Pass Exempt Event Days, meaning that Annual Passes will not be valid on this day.