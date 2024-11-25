'I couldn’t even write my own name at school': Warwick man learning to read in his fifties urges others to come forward

A man from Warwick has been learning to read in his fifties with the help of a local charity and has urged others to come forward too.

Read Easy Mid Warwickshire provides free, confidential, one-to-one reading coaching for adults in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

Richard Hooley said: “I couldn’t even write my own name at school and I struggled a lot. It affected my mental health and my confidence massively.

A coaching session between Richard and Beverly. Photo supplied

"I didn’t speak to people about it until my thirties. I’m now getting better and better at reading and I actually enjoy it.”

Encouraging others to seek help from Read Easy, he said: “I would say to anyone who struggles with reading, give it a go. Go out there and try it. Don’t be scared. Just keep going with it, you’ll get there.”

Read Easy Mid Warwickshire team leader, Vicky Fletcher, said: “There are many reasons why adults may be unable to read. They might have had undiagnosed dyslexia or they might not have received the support which they needed when they were younger.

"It is never too late to learn to read though. I would encourage anyone who knows someone who struggles to read to get in touch with us.

"We can help them to transform their lives.”

She continued: “As our charity continues to grow, we are also looking for more people who would like to volunteer as reading coaches.

"It is a really flexible and rewarding role and all of the necessary training is provided, along with ongoing support.”

Beverly Brown, Richard’s coach, said: “Being a Read Easy coach has been great. Rick is my first reader and he’s been whizzing through it so it’s been a really positive experience for me.

"I was a special needs teacher so I understand about the importance of small steps with reading. This is a perfect voluntary role for me and it’s been a very rewarding experience.”

She added: “I would recommend becoming a Read Easy coach. You don’t need to be a teacher to do it. The scheme is so detailed and it gives you all of the instructions.”

Anyone who would like to learn to read with Read Easy Mid Warwickshire, or who would like to volunteer with the charity, can phone Vicky Fletcher on 07939 289221 or email: [email protected]