New 'eco-friendly' traffic lights installed in Warwick town centre

New ‘eco-friendly’ traffic lights have now been installed in Warwick town centre.

Warwickshire County Council installed the lights at the junction of High Street and Swan Street, near the Warwick Arms this month.

The council said that “these state-of-the-art signals, among the first of their kind in the UK, represent an important step toward the council's ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.”

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Traffic Signals Obsolescence Grant, the new signals use the Yutraffic Actis system, which recently won industry accolades for its innovative and sustainable design.

The Actis signals reduce power consumption by more than 50 per cent compared to traditional systems and the components are also made from 100 per cent recycled materials and designed for recyclability.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "We are thrilled to unveil these environmentally friendly traffic signals in Warwick.

"By adopting innovative technology like Yutraffic Actis, we are not only reducing the carbon footprint of our transport infrastructure but also ensuring safer, more efficient traffic management for all road users.

"This project is a great example of this council’s commitment to sustainability and forward-looking highway planning."

The new signals were installed between November 12 and 15.

The council said the new Actis signals are “lighter, safer to handle, and easier to install than traditional systems, reducing disruption during installation and maintenance” and that “their advanced LED optical system provides enhanced visibility and performance, further ensuring the safety of Warwickshire’s road users.”