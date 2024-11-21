Warwick's popular Victorian Evening returning next week - here's what's happening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening will be returning to the town next week to kick off the Christmas season.

The event will take place on Thursday November 28, starting from 3pm with a Victorian market in the market square with rides and entertainment around the town centre.

The performances are due to start on the stage from 5pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor David Skinner.

Warwick's annual Victorian Evening will be returning next week. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council.

Performances on the stage are due to end at 9pm.

Here’s the full stage line up announced by Warwick District Council:

5pm – Royal Spa Brass

5.30pm – Warwickshire Youth Choirs

6pm – PQA Dance

6.30pm – Glimmer

7pm – Light switch on with the Mayor

7.10pm – St Mary's Choir

7.30pm – Fancy Dress Competition

7.40pm – Glimmer

8pm – Warwick's Got Talent winner

8.20pm – Kitty Von M

Warwick will also be benefiting from new lights, after the Christmas lights committee at the town council worked all year to fundraise and raise sponsorship from local businesses for additional lighting in the town.

Victorian Evening will also see the launch of the annual St Mary’s Church Christmas Tree Festival, which will be open on the evening from 5pm to 8.30pm.

There will be around 70 decorated trees by local businesses, organisations, charities and school children.

The festival will be open daily from 10am to 4pm until December 8 except Sunday December 1 and 8 when it will be open at noon to 4pm and Wednesday December 4, when it will be open from 11am to 4pm.

There will also be a late night opening on Monday December 2 where it will run from 10am to 7.30pm.

The Lord Leycester Hospital will also be open on Victorian Evening.

Visitors will have the chance to see reindeer in the courtyard from 5pm to 9pm.

On the night, visitors can also make their own natural Christmas decoration to either take home or contribute to the decorations in the Great Hall.

Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Warwick from 3pm on November 28 to support the event. On-street parking charges will still apply.

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/events/event/311/warwick_victorian_evening