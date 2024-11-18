Warwick's historic Lord Leycester to host a series of event this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The historic Lord Leycester site in Warwick is set to host a series of event this Christmas season.

Visitors will be able to step back in time and explore Christmas over the centuries with the ‘Christmas Through the Ages’ trail where families can learn about Christmases gone by and where many of today’s modern festive traditions began all framed by Medieval buildings, decorated with displays inspired by the Victorian Era.

The trail, which runs from November 30 to December 22, is free to access with any general admission ticket.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick is hosting a series of festive events this year.

On top of this, the historic site is hosting a Christmas concert, ‘Festive Strings at The Lord Leycester with The Sekine Quartet’, which will take place on December 14 at 6pm and again at 8pm and will feature reimagined Christmas classics.

Tickets cost £20 per person and are available to purchase from the Lord Leycester’s website or in the ticket office during opening hours.

The Lord Leycester is also hosting two wreath-making workshops.

Bryony Goodwin, audience engagement manager at the Lord Leycester, said: “The Lord Leycester’s extensive history means it has seen Christmas celebrated in a whole range of ways through the ages.

"We wanted to bring this to life with our ‘Christmas Through the Ages’ trail, giving families the chance to embrace festive cheer at one of the most significant Medieval sites around.

“On top of this, our ‘Festive Strings’ event is a real one-off treat with two performances of great music in a unique setting, and the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit.

“Our wreath workshops sold out in record time this year, but we still have plenty of opportunities for people to get inspiration from our own period decorations, and to embrace some Christmas cheer with our activities and the Festive Strings events.

"We can’t wait to welcome people of all ages through our doors this December and enjoy reflecting on the Lord Leycester’s rich history and tradition when it comes to the festive period.”

Visitors will also have the chance to see some reindeer in the courtyard during the Lord Leycester’s Christmas open evening on November 28 from 5pm to 9pm, which is also Warwick’s Victorian Evening.

On the night, visitors can also make their own natural Christmas decoration to either take home or contribute to the decorations in the Great Hall.

The gift shop will also be open and will feature a range of Christmas cards, gifts and decorations.

Built by the Warwick Guilds in the late 1300s and later given to Elizabeth I’s courtier Robert Dudley as a home for soldiers injured in the wars of the Tudor age, the Lord Leycester has recently undergone a £4.5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

For more information and to book tickets for the events at the Lord Leycester go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/