'I hope to claim new marathon world record dressed as an asthma inhaler ’ says mum near Warwick

A mum of two from Hampton Magna is hoping to set a new world record when she runs the London Marathon in costume, despite having asthma.

Stephanie Taylor has decided to run the 26.2-mile event wearing an inhaler costume in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record – as the first female to run the marathon dressed as medical equipment.

Stephanie was diagnosed with asthma as a child. She’d never experienced an asthma attack, so she admits she never took her condition ‘seriously’. Then in May 2023, the 30-year-old got Covid-19.

She said: “I was at home with my husband Brett and my daughters when I began finding it hard to breathe, so I decided to go to the hospital walk-in centre to get checked out.

Stephanie will be running the London Marathon dressed as an inhaler. Photo supplied

"By the time I got there my chest was quite painful on my right side and I could hear a crackling sound when I was breathing.”

Stephanie was diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to hospital.

Scans revealed her right lung was 70 per cent full of fluid, due to infection, which was causing breathing difficulties and chest pain. She was given intravenous antibiotics and after ten days in hospital Stephanie was sent home.

“Afterwards my asthma was a lot worse. I started to experience asthma attacks for the first time, which I had never had before, and it was frightening,” she said.

Stephanie also hopes to set a new Guinness World Record with her marathon. Photo supplied

“During the first month after coming out of hospital, I had to go to A&E twice because I was struggling so much to breathe.

"I’d get a tight chest and start wheezing and coughing and finding I couldn’t catch my breath. It was so scary.”

To get her asthma under control, Stephanie went to see a nurse at her GP practice. She was given a preventer and reliever inhaler with advice on how to use them.

“It was a real wake-up call,” she said. “I hadn’t taken my asthma seriously before, but now realised I should have. Ever since then I have used my inhalers properly which help.”

Stephanie will be running the London Marathon dressed as an inhaler. Photo supplied

Stephanie wanted to raise awareness of the importance of using inhalers properly so much, she decided to run the London Marathon on April 27 to raise money for Asthma + Lung UK.

“My gran died in 2022, and I had taken up running as a way of dealing with the grief and taking my mind off things,” she explains. “But when my asthma worsened, running again wasn’t easy.

"I talked to my doctor who said to start off slowly and gradually build up my endurance.

"They also advised me not to run out in the cold as cold weather is one of my asthma triggers.

"I struggled a lot at first emotionally as I had to go back to the beginning with my running and accept that I couldn’t do what I could before the pneumonia.”

Stephanie began with lots of little runs, alternating walking and running at first but gradually, she was able to increase her time and distance.

She said: “I contacted the charity’s amazing helpline a lot for advice when my asthma got bad and received a lot of support so wanted to try and give something back.”

Talking about the costujme idea, she said: “It was my eight-year-old daughter Hanna’s idea. Both she and her sister Eleri, six, as well as Brett have helped me make the costume.”

“We got a big box that was left over from Christmas and shaped it, then put some support on the inside using my kids’ dress-up scarves.

"Finally, we wrapped it in plastic backing to make it slightly waterproof and attached the roof of the inhaler to put my head into. I have already been for a few practice runs wearing it to get used to it.”

“It is quite light so comfortable to wear.”

Stephanie also plans to visit schools and give talks on asthma.

“Running has definitely helped me get over my pneumonia and helped with my asthma too as I’m generally stronger and fitter and get out of breath less now I’ve built up my lung strength,” says Stephanie.

“The inhaler costume gets people talking when I’m out running in it which can only be a good thing as it helps raise awareness of asthma.”

To donate, go to: https://join.aluk.org.uk/fundraisers/StephanieTaylor