‘I lost 20 STONE after my cancer diagnosis' says fundraiser near Leamington who has just completed 120-mile challenge
James Neal, 42, was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma, a rare form of eye cancer in 2021, following a routine eye appointment and a number of hospital visits.
Since his diagnosis, James has been under the care of the Ocular Oncology Team at St Paul’s Eye Unit at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.
Ocular Melanoma affects around five in every one million people, but James was able to undergo specialist treatment in his right eye soon after his diagnosis.
Following treatment, James’ tumour has shown no signs of growth in over three years.
In a bid to raise awareness and money towards further research into his condition, James walked from his home in Stockton to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where he had an appointment.
He said: “Since recovering from my radiotherapy, I’ve channelled all of my energy into losing weight and I’m proud to say that I’m 20 stone down.
"My fitness journey spurred me on to tackle this four-day walking challenge and raise awareness of Ocular Melanoma.
“I had originally set out to raise £500 for the Eye Tumour Research Fund via Liverpool University Hospitals Charity.
"I’m over the moon that my story has since gained so much support that I have been able to raise over £3,000, but I’m hoping to raise even more.”
As a thank you for his fundraising, staff from St Paul’s Ocular Oncology Team that were involved in James’ care, were there to welcome him at the finish line at the entrance to the hospital.
James was greeted by applause and confetti canons on his arrival, before heading to his appointment.
Professor Heinrich Heimann, director of Ocular Oncology at St Paul’s Eye Unit, said: “Around half of the people diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma will go on to develop tumours in other organs, sadly for those whose tumours spread there is currently no cure.
"In James’ case, we were fortunate that we were able to treat him quickly and we’re delighted that we haven’t seen any signs of growth in his tumour.
“The money that James has fundraised will ensure that we can conduct further research into eye tumour conditions, to advance treatment and we are extremely grateful for all his efforts.”
To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/james-neal