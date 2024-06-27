Stockton man taking on fundraiser to raise awareness and funds after rare disease diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Stockton is taking on a fundraising challenge this summer to raise awareness and money for cancer research after being diagnosed with a rare disease.

In August, James Neal will be walking 120 miles across four days from Stockton to Liverpool.

He is taking on the challenge to raise awareness about Ocular Melanoma – a rare form of eye cancer – as well as raising money for eye cancer research.

James Neal. Photo supplied

In 2021, James was diagnosed with Ocular Melanoma following a routine eye test.

The 42-year-old said: “Following a routine eye test and a number of hospital visits in September 2021, in November 2021 I was given the news that I have ocular melanoma, a rare form of cancer in my right eye.

"Since my diagnosis I have been under the expert care of the ocular oncology team at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

"I underwent plaque radiotherapy to treat the tumour, and thankfully just over three years on, although I still have the tumour it is currently not showing signs of growth.

“Thankfully ocular melanoma is rare, affecting around only five people in every one million (I have always said I’m special) but around half of the people diagnosed with OM will go on to develop tumours in other organs, sadly for those who’s tumours spread there is currently no cure.

"From personal experience that’s a hard fact to live with, and takes a huge toll on your mental health.

“Since recovering from treatment I have been able to channel my energy in to my weight loss and fitness journey, and I am proud of my achievements as I approach the point of a 20 stone weight loss, the support and encouragement I have received from family, friends and experts has been amazing, and means that I am in better shape physically and mentally now than I have ever been in my life, despite my OM.

"The tumour is currently not showing signs of activity, it is monitored very closely, as I am for secondaries."

James added: “In August, I am leaving the car at home in Warwickshire and walking to my oncology appointment in Liverpool.

“My fundraiser has been authorised by the Royal Liverpool Hospital who have agreed to ring fence all money that I raise for eye cancer research.

"I wanted to do something that would challenge me, help me celebrate my weight loss, that tied in with my treatment and would raise awareness of ocular melanoma.

"I have a number of friend, family and work colleagues that will be doing parts with me, and welcome anyone that wants to join me at any point.”

James is also hoping by sharing his story he can raise more awareness for the rare disease.

He said: “I want to raise awareness of a very rare disease and more importantly encourage people, even those that do not wear glasses to have a regular eye test.

"My diagnosis came after the optician spotted an abnormality on a routine eye test and referred me straight to hospital.

“I want people to know the importance of regular eye tests, even if you have good sight.”

So far James has raised more than £800 on his fundraising page.