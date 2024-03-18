Iconic Red Arrows set to return to south Warwickshire's Midlands Air Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organisers of Midlands Air Festival have announced that the Royal Air Force Aerobatic team the Red Arrows will be attending on all three days of the 2024 event.

The team will be showcasing this season’s new display, which will also feature some classic favourite manoeuvres from the past.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Red Arrows at the Midlands Air Festival. Photo by PaulBoxPlease credit paulbox©

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Arrows are also celebrating their 60th anniversary this year.

Their wingtip to wingtip displays at the festival will also be the first opportunity to see the team’s new season show in the UK.

In addition to the Red Arrows, the festival will also feature the Royal Air Force Typhoon front line jet fighter on Friday May 31.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster will also be display on each day of the show and will be joined by the Spitfire and Hurricane on Saturday and Sunday.

The hot air balloons at the Midlands Air show, 2021. Photo by PaulBoxPlease credit paulbox©

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rounding up the RAF line up is the Grob Tutor, the aircraft used to provide air experience flights and elementary flight training for University Squadrons, RAF Cadets and entry level pilots who will be starting their flying career with the Royal Air Force.

The RAF participation is just one part of a much bigger air display at the event featuring WW2 warbirds, helicopters, classic jets, high energy aerobatics, wing walkers and formation teams.

Across the three days of the festival, visitors can also one of the largest gatherings of hot air balloons in the UK; both tethered and flying in the mass ascents.

Giant character ‘special shape’ balloons will include Bluemli the beautiful Alpine cow from Switzerland, Sonic the Hedgehog, Thomas the Tank Engine, Action Man, Rupert the Bear, as well as more than 150 round hot air balloons attending across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival director of aviation said; “This year’s show could not get much better, with the Red Arrows celebrating their 60th anniversary with us on all three days of the festival, some rare and exciting aircraft from the world renown Flying Bulls collection in Austria, classic fighter jets from France and Sweden plus masses of UK favourites and a massive array of hot air balloons, frankly our biggest difficulty is packing all this excitement into the time available.”