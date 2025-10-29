Impressive cascade of handmade remembrance poppies returns to Wellesbourne

An impressive cascade made up of thousands of handmade poppies has returned to Wellesbourne.

Following the huge community project during 2023 and then repeated last year, the installation of poppies is once again cascading down the side of St Peter’s Church tower.

The cascade, which is 21 metres tall and five metres wide at the bottom, has 3,104 knitted and crocheted poppies on it.

The poppy cascade has returned to Wellesbourne. Photos supplied

Wellesbourne resident and organiser Kate Skinner said: “So many people have enjoyed the cascade for the last two years and there was great enthusiasm for it to be repeated for 2025.”

After the cascade was taken down last year, it was dried out and stored away and has now been unfurled again to mark Remembrance Day this year.

The members of the Wednesday ‘crafternoon’ group, which was set up as a result of the first poppy cascade, have also made some new displays for around the village.

Kate added: “The project has been a huge amount of fun and has brought many people together in the local community as well as attracting visitors from further afield.

The poppy cascade. Photo supplied

"We are all very excited for everyone to come along and enjoy the amazing installations once more.

"In addition this year, we have a just-for-fun trail for people to hunt for clues and enjoy all the displays around the village as they go.”

The cascade will remains in place until November 15.

As well as the decorations around the village there are displays of poppies inside St Peter’s Church and The Methodist Church in Bridge Street.

There will also be refreshments are available at St Peter’s Church.