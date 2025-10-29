Warwick kicks off Halloween events with a flash mob, ghost trail and High Sheriff awards

Warwick kicked off its series of Halloween events in the town centre this week – featuring free pumpkins, a ghost trail and a surprise flash mob.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday October 27 marked a first for Warwick as the town launched its Halloween celebrations with the launch event in the market square.

Warwick is a medieval town steeped in eerie history, spooky legends and centuries of ghost stories, but it has never officially celebrated Halloween before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, following discussions earlier this year, Warwick Town Council felt it was the "perfect opportunity to embrace the season and enhance the vibrancy of the town centre”.

The council said the proved to be a success with hundreds of families attending to collect free pumpkins sponsored by Caremark, and to pick up their Ghost Trail maps.

The trail, which has been sponsored by Little Kickers Warwick continues all week from the Visitor Information Centre, where participants solve clues and discover ten hidden ghosts around the town to then return to the centre to claim a free prize.

Also on the launch day, the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, surprised the crowds by kicking off a flash mob, joined by local businesses and organisations dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE, presented High Sheriff Awards to Kelly Scott, Warwick Town Centre manager, and George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, for their dedication to their roles and their coordination of the Halloween events in Warwick town centre. Photo supplied

Since launching the official video, it has already gained more than 30,000 views online.

The event ended with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch MBE, taking to the stage to congratulate all those involved – and to present High Sheriff Awards to Kelly Scott, Warwick Town Centre manager, and George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, for their dedication to their roles and their coordination of Halloween 2025.

Kelly and George were taken by complete surprise when their names were announced.

Kelly Scott said: “This is the first year Warwick has ever done anything for Halloween, and the community’s response has been overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a medieval town with so many spooky tales, it felt right for Warwick to get involved, enhance the town centre during this exciting time of year and put Warwick on the map as a Halloween destination.

"We couldn’t be prouder to represent Warwick Town Council and everything we do to celebrate our town.”

George Palmer added: “We were absolutely honoured to accept this award, and it was a complete shock to us both.

"We want to say a huge thank you to our team at Warwick Town Council for the nomination and their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have accepted this award on behalf of our amazing team, and on behalf of the wider Warwick community.

"We are incredibly lucky to work with such a supportive town that embraces events and projects like this to bring people together. We truly love our jobs, and that makes creating these events even more fun and enjoyable.”

Warwick Town Council would like to thank all businesses, organisations, and volunteers who supported the event – helping make Warwick’s first Halloween celebration one to remember.

The events continue throughout the week with a Halloween Fun Day at The Court House on Wednesday to help raise funds for Priory Pools Community Centre.

On Halloween (Friday October 31) there will be ghost making crafts at the Visitor Information Centre as well as a Trick or Treat Twilight Market in the market square on from 3pm until 8pm.

To view the video of the flash mob go to: https://www.facebook.com/WarwickTownCouncil