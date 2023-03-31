'Improvement shown' by Warwickshire County Council in its support for SEND children

Following an inspection last year, a report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted 'significant weaknesses' in special educational needs and disabilities provision in Warwickshire

Improvement is being shown in Warwickshire County Council’s support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) across the area, according to a recent review.

Following an inspection in 2021, a report by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted 'significant weaknesses' in SEND provision across the county.

At the time of the inspection, parents of SEND children said they were ‘left reeling and in tears’ and campaigners from SEND Crisis Warwickshire staged a protest outside the council’s Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick.

The backpack protest at Shire Hall in Warwick against what some parents and carers have described as a "crisis" in SEND services in Warwickshire. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

But during a review meeting in February of this year, the Department for Education (DfE) and NHS England it was said that the county council ‘is improving’ in this area with ‘visible progress being made’.

In the feedback in February, inspectors acknowledged the continued determination and pace of Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board whose members have been working together with a range of partners including Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice to improve the delivery of services provided.

The report noted that the local area continues to make good progress and most actions are on track on the Written Statement of Action – the improvement plan following the inspection in 2021.

‘Particularly good progress’ has been made with the SEND Local Offer and the foundations of strong coproduction practice are in place with parent carers.

Waiting times for autism assessments are reducing steadily.

The DfE and NHS England concluded that WCC has worked hard since the last monitoring meeting to demonstrate the impact of its improvement work.

WCC’s strategic director for people, Nigel Minns said: “I am pleased that the Department of Education and NHS England have confirmed that good progress is being made, including the Local Offer and coproduction practice. It shows that Warwickshire is progressing and moving in the right direction.

“As a local area we know that there are still challenges ahead, but we remain committed to working in partnership, increasing co-production, and building on the expertise within the system to improve outcomes for all children, young people and their families in Warwickshire.”