Improvements works to well-used Kenilworth footbridge taking place this month

Connections will be created on either side of the path, including cycle routes to the new Kenilworth School site.

Improvements are set to be made to a well-used footbridge in Kenilworth this month – so it can be used by cyclists and pedestrians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Work is expected to start on the St John’s footbridge between Clarke’s Avenue and Farmer Ward Road on March 20, which has been funded by Warwickshire County Council and Kenilworth Town Council.

Work is expected to start on the St John’s footbridge between Clarke’s Avenue and Farmer Ward Road in Kenilworth on March 20. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The work is expected to be completed by March 28 and the footbridge will be closed for the duration of the works.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An alternative pedestrian route will be available via Clarke's Avenue, Warwick Road, Birches Lane and Farmer Ward Road.

The works will be done by the County Council’s Highways Contractor – Balfour Beatty Living Places.

In June 2022, residents of Kenilworth were invited to share their views on the proposed improvements; widening and resurfacing of the path to create a shared use route for walking and cycling, and removal of barriers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 100 responses were received, with a strong level of support for the proposals.

Some minor changes were made to the design in response to the local feedback and additional design work was commissioned to provide connections on either side of the path, including cycle routes to the new Kenilworth School site.

Andrew Milton, Chair of Kenilworth Town Council’s Cycle Delivery Group, said: “It’s fantastic to see this project coming to fruition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s a small step but a great example of how collaboration between different councils and our local community can help makes things happen.

"We need to do much more to really enable safe, active travel in our town for everyone but this is a great place to start.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Wallace Redford, portfolio holder for transport and planning added: “I am really pleased to be working in partnership with Kenilworth Town Council to provide a more attractive and useable connection between east and west Kenilworth for people of all ages and abilities.

"We want residents in Kenilworth, including school children, to be able to choose to walk and cycle for short, local journeys. We are working hard to improve and extend the active travel opportunities in the town.”

Advertisement

Advertisement