In Pictures: Here's a look at the site in Warwick that used to be home to Ridgeway School

Over the last few months demolition work has been taking place at an old school and council depot in Warwick.

These photos, which were sent in by Geoff Ousbey, show more work taking place at the former Warwickshire County Council and Ridgeway School sites in Montague Road.

Developers Crest Nicholson were given permission to build 121 homes at the planning committee of Warwick District Council on January 12.

A previous scheme for 148 properties had been thrown out on parking grounds.

