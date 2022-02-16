In Pictures: Here's a look at the site in Warwick that used to be home to Ridgeway School

The work is taking place ahead of 121 homes being built on the site

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 5:50 pm
Work to remove trees and hedgerows in and around the site has been taking place

Over the last few months demolition work has been taking place at an old school and council depot in Warwick.

These photos, which were sent in by Geoff Ousbey, show more work taking place at the former Warwickshire County Council and Ridgeway School sites in Montague Road.

Trees and hedgerows have now been removed from in and around the site.

Work has been taking place in and around the site to remove trees and hedgerows

Developers Crest Nicholson were given permission to build 121 homes at the planning committee of Warwick District Council on January 12.

A previous scheme for 148 properties had been thrown out on parking grounds.

Photos show demolition work taking place at old school site and council depot in...
The former Ridgeway School and Warwickshire County Council depot site in Warwick
Houses are due to be built on the site
Homes are due to be built on the site
