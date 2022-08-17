In pictures: Hundreds of fish have been saved thanks to the tireless efforts of the Kenilworth community

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, businesses and a team from Lavender Hall Fishery worked together to move more than 600 fish to a new location. Photo by Mike Baker

The community in Kenilworth has continued to rally together this week to help save the fish in Abbey Fields lake by moving hundreds of them to a nearby fishery.

Last week, many fish died in the lake with many more struggling due to the problems caused by the hot temperatures, which resulted in decreasing water levels.

Warwick District Council initially stepped in to help with the intention of adding water from the mains but were told by Severn Trent to stop because of ‘the impact on the regional network’.

Earlier this week, The Kenilworth Weekly News and The Courier reported that businesses and residents had banded together last weekend to get additional water and pumps to help save the struggling fish as well as supply the people staying at the site day and night with food and drink and other supplies.

During the time that the site was being monitored day and night, 300 dead fish were pulled from the lake, which decreased to just 10 on Monday after days of intervention from residents and businesses.

Warwick District Council sought and received special permission from the Environment Agency for fish in Abbey Fields Lake to be transported to a fishery, thanks to a fall in the temperature.

After permission was granted, more than 650 fish have been safely removed and rehomed.

On Monday evening and on Tuesday residents and businesses worked together along with a team from Lavender Hall Fishery in Berkswell in Coventry, to help relocate the fish.

Darren Rees, of Kernel Fencing and Handyman, has been heading up the efforts with Callum Thorpe of CJT Fencing and Landscaping Ltd, Richard Hales, who is a Warwick District Councillor for the area, Mark Copsey and Cliff Owen.

Darren said: "We managed to get 80 out that night and then on Tuesday we rounded it up to 650.

"There’s around 300 fish still in there but they are smaller and now have space.

"So considering the council said there’s nothing that could be done, we did it.

"Everyone seems to be blaming the council. It’s frustrating because everything is about what you can do and can’t do and we went against everything you can’t do and we’ve saved over a thousand fish who were left to die slowly.

"If we hadn’t got involved, we’ve no doubt that every single one of them fish would be dead now.”

“Local companies that supported us were amazing such as Forrest Coffee, Kenilworth Pet Shop, Jewsons in Leamington, Travis Perkins in Leamington, School Lane Chip Shop, Whitemoor Road Chippy, Jimmy’s Food, The Green Man, plus various farms around the area got involved.

"Richard Hales was a massive credit too – he pulled out all the stops.

"People we’d never met before were coming to us giving us coffee and petrol and buying us pumps.

"We got a lot of praise but we wouldn’t have been able to carry on without them – because we would have run out of food, drinks and moral.

"Thank you to everyone involved.”

Cllr Richard Hales, deputy leader at Warwick District Council, said: “It’s been a phenomenal community effort – including Darren and Callum and everyone who’s been down there. People have camped out overnight, people have been going with food and drinks, pumps, rakes, bringing coffees along, it’s been incredibly moving in terms of seeing everyone getting involved – even with the moving of the fish.

"Monday and Tuesday was a real team effort with everyone getting involved – it was brilliant.

"From a district point of view – we had to follow the advice set out to us through the Environmental Agency and Severn Trent – it’s like playing Top Trumps so to speak – I’m glad they allowed us to move the fish on Monday.

"We got permission from the Environmental Agency to move them due to exceptional circumstances, because originally they said there was nothing that could be done.

"We won’t be looking to move the fish back – there’s still fish in there but we’ve made a lot more room for them and it also gives us time to formulate a plan for what we’re going to do going forward.

"It’s the first time this has happened in the 40-odd years I’ve been in Kenilworth but with climate change and what’s going on, we just need to come up with a plan – but a plan with everyone – not just the Environmental Agency and District but it needs to involve the community as well.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who supported what was happening.

"Yesterday people of all ages and background came out – it was juts a really touching community event.”

Cllr Hales added: “The Council would like to thank all partners and members of the public who have assisted at the lake over the past few days.

"It has been incredible for me to see the community spirit of Kenilworth in action, and I am grateful to everyone who has helped with this difficult and distressing situation.

"Over the next few months, we will work with all our relevant partners and interest groups to see how we can ensure that this sort of incident does not happen again.”

Now that the fish have been relocated all pumps and equipment have been removed from the lake and the temporary campsite has now been broken down – returning the lake to how it was.

Darren added: “I’ve been up to the lake today (Wednesday) and there’s no dead fish and it seems to be teeming with life so it’s good.”

