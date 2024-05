The Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, appeared in the night sky across Warwickshire to kick off the weekend in style.

The impressive spectacle, usually only visible from northern parts of the British Isles, dazzled skygazers with beautiful shades of green and pink.

This is not the first time the Kenilworth snapper has shared his fantastic photographs with us.

Steven also captured the Round Table fireworks display at Kenilworth Castle in November.

1 . Steven Barnett's Northern Lights Photos The Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday May 10. Photo: Steven Barnett

2 . Steven Barnett's Northern Lights Photos The Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday May 10. Photo: Steven Barnett

3 . Steven Barnett's Northern Lights Photos The Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday May 10. Photo: Steven Barnett

4 . Steven Barnett's Northern Lights Photos The Northern Lights above Kenilworth on Friday May 10. Photo: Steven Barnett