In pictures: Leamington remembers the fallen on VE Day 80

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th May 2025, 17:53 BST
Allan Jennings has kindly sent in these photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8).

The service, to honour the fallen in the Second World War and conflicts since, was held by the Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion as part of several commemorative events which took place across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth and nationally yesterday and included a reading by Father Christopher Wilson of All Saints’ Parish Church.

Photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8).

Photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8). Photo: ALLAN JENNINGS

Photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8). Photo: ALLAN JENNINGS

Photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8). Photo: ALLAN JENNINGS

Photos of the service which took place at the war memorial at Euston Place in Leamington town centre on VE Day 80 yesterday (Thursday May 8). Photo: ALLAN JENNINGS

