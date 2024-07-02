In pictures: lots of fun at the Kenilworth Carnival 2024
Much fun was had and community spirit was shown in abundance at the Kenilworth Carnival over the weekend.
Organiser Anne Brough said: “ The carnival weekend was a great success and enjoyed by all.
“We’d like to say a big thank you to Kenilworth Round Table, who sponsored the floats and Wilco Garage who sponsored the entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday.
“Everyone had lots of fun, the whole of Kenilworth got together to show such great community spirit.”