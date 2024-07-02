The Kenilworth Carnival 2024.

Much fun was had and community spirit was shown in abundance at the Kenilworth Carnival over the weekend.

Organiser Anne Brough said: “ The carnival weekend was a great success and enjoyed by all.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Kenilworth Round Table, who sponsored the floats and Wilco Garage who sponsored the entertainment on the Saturday and Sunday.

