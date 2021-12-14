In Pictures: More photos from the Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

This year's Santa Dash in aid of the Myton Hospice saw more than a thousand people don festive costumes for the 5k event in Leamington.

So far the charity has raised more than £30,000 from the event on Sunday (December 12), with more donations and sponsorship due to come in.

1. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021 Participants donned a variety of festive costumes for the charity event Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo Photo Sales

