In Pictures: More photos from the Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

More than a thousand people took part in the 5k route around Victoria Park in Leamington

More than a thousand people turned up dressed as Santa, elves and other festive themed attire for the annual event

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:28 pm

This year's Santa Dash in aid of the Myton Hospice saw more than a thousand people don festive costumes for the 5k event in Leamington.

So far the charity has raised more than £30,000 from the event on Sunday (December 12), with more donations and sponsorship due to come in.

1. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

Participants donned a variety of festive costumes for the charity event

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

2. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

Participants donned festive costumes for the event

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

3. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

Participants making their way around the 5k route in Victoria Park

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

4. The Myton Hospice Santa Dash 2021

More than a thousand people took part in the event around Victoria Park in Leamington

Photo: Photo by David Hastings/ DH Photo

