In pictures: Successful and popular Leamington shop Presto Music moves to new premises

Popular and successful Leamington shop Presto Music has moved to a modern new premises in the town centre.

It closed its previous shop in Park Street in October and has now launched its new store at 23 Regent Grove nearby.

Presto has been trading in the town for 36 years and is one of the UK’s main sources of sheet music, classical and jazz recordings, musical instruments, accessories and music gifts.

Leamington-based agents Wareing & Co secured the lease on the new premises for Presto.

The new site is a 7,000 sq.ft purpose-built location and will continue to stock the wide range of instruments, accessories, recordings, printed music and gifts that music lovers have enjoyed throughout the years, with an expanded range of next-step instruments, specifically for the advancing beginner and beyond.

Undefined: readMore

1. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

2. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

3. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

4. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Popular music shop Presto Music has now moved from its former site in Park Street, to Regent Grove. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales