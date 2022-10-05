Popular music shop in Leamington to move to a new and larger premises

Presto Music's current premises in Park Street, Leamington. Picture supplied.

A popular and successful music shop in Leamington is celebrating having traded in the town for 36 years by moving to a new larger premises nearby.

The current Presto Music shop in Park Street will close on October 20 at 1pm.

Customers will be able to find the new store at 23 Regent Grove nearby.

The new site is a 7,000 sq ft purpose-built location and will continue to stock the wide range of instruments and accessories, recordings, printed music and gifts that music lovers have enjoyed throughout the years.

Advertisement

Chris O’Reilly, CEO of Presto Music, said: “We believe passionately in the power of music to enrich lives, and are very excited by the opportunities our new expanded store will bring to the people of Warwickshire and the indeed whole Midlands area.