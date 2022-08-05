In Pictures: Take a look at Warwick's festival site where you can watch the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

A festival site was set up in Warwick over a week ago ahead of the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The site features a big screen showing the competitions taking place each day, as well as a seating area. There is also often accompanying activities.

Residents and visitors have had the chance to enjoy the free site since the Games started and it will continue to be in the town until after the closing ceremony.

Geoff Ousbey has sent in a few photos of Warwick’s festival site, which will also provide an alternative venue to watch the road race when it takes place through the town on Sunday.

Top athletes will take to their bikes for a men’s and a women’s race, which goes in and around the town on a 16km route.

The Women’s Race, which starts at 8am, will see cyclists complete seven laps and the Men’s Race, which starts at 12.30pm, will see cyclists complete 10 laps.

For more information about the route and road closures go to: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/warwick-is-hosting-the-road-race-for-the-commonwealth-games-this-weekend-heres-what-you-need-to-know-3794135

Here’s what’s happening at the festival site over the last remaining days of the games:

~ August 5

On the big screen: sports all day

Events: Talking Birds (Street Theatre) – Come Bowl with Me

~ August 6

On the big screen: Market Day and Sport

Events: Market Day

~ August 7

On the big screen: the Road Race in Warwick from 8am to 10pm

~ August 8

On the big screen: sports and Closing Ceremony

1. Warwick's festival site for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games A big screen and a seating area have been set up in the town centre. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

2. Warwick's festival site for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games The festival site has been set up in the town centre for over a week. Photo supplied by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

3. Warwick's festival site for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games As well as the big screen, activities have also been held - including those showcasing sports. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

4. Warwick's festival site for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games The site features a big screen showing the competitions taking place each day, as well as a seating area. There is also often accompanying activities. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales