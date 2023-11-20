The event including entertainment, a Christmas market and fairground rides, took place in the town centre yesterday (Sunday November 19).

Crowds gathered for the switching-on of the Christmas lights in Leamington town centre yesterday.

The event, centred around The Parade, included entertainment, a Christmas Market and fairground rides.

Among the guests who switched on the lights was resident and actor Mossa Mostafa who has recently appeared in the Netflix hit show Wednesday.

Work taking place in the town centre prevented Warwick District Council from putting all of the lights up before the switch-on.

A council spokesman said: ““The scaffolding outside the Travelodge has prevented us from being able to put all of the Christmas lights up in time for the switch on event.

"Once the scaffolding is removed in the next week or so, our contractors will be able to install all of the lights just in time for the Christmas season.”

For more information about the event, including videos, visit https://www.facebook.com/WarwickDCNews

1 . The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on 2023. The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on 2023. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council. Photo: WDC

2 . The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on 2023. The Glimmer Trio entertaining the crowd at the event. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council. Photo: WDC

3 . The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on 2023. The Leamington Christmas lights switch-on 2023. Picture courtesy of Warwick District Council. Photo: WDC