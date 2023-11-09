Register
Young Netflix actor from Leamington will be among the guests switching on town's Christmas lights

Moosa Mostafa appeared in the hit Addams Family spin-off show Wednesday as well as the films The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks.
By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
A young Leamington actor who has recently appeared in a hit Netflix show will be among the guests who will be switching on the town’s Christmas lights on Sunday November 19.

Moosa Mostafa has had parts in Addams Family spin-off show Wednesday as well as the films The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks.

