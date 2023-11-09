Young Netflix actor from Leamington will be among the guests switching on town's Christmas lights
Moosa Mostafa appeared in the hit Addams Family spin-off show Wednesday as well as the films The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A young Leamington actor who has recently appeared in a hit Netflix show will be among the guests who will be switching on the town’s Christmas lights on Sunday November 19.
Moosa Mostafa has had parts in Addams Family spin-off show Wednesday as well as the films The Last Bus and Nativity Rocks.
For more information about switch-on events across the Warwick district click here.