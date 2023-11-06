Register
In Pictures: Warwick care home hosts community Halloween event

The team at the home said the highlight of the event was the joy that the residents experienced as they witnessed children dressed up in a range of costumes.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:37 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:37 GMT
A care home in Warwick recently celebrated Halloween with an event for the community.

The Leycester House home joined together to host a ‘Halloween Trail’ on the Chase Meadows estate.

The care home welcomed trick or treaters. Photo suppliedThe care home welcomed trick or treaters. Photo supplied
The care home welcomed trick or treaters. Photo supplied
The event began in the afternoon with residents Sylvia, Ann, Elaine, and Rene waiting for the arrival of local children for some trick or treating.

The porch was transformed into a ‘Halloween wonderland’, illuminated by lights, and a lit pumpkin guided the way with tealights along the path.

Residents were also ready with baskets of sweets.

During the daytime, Leycester House also had Halloween-themed treats for its residents.

Residents also took party - waiting will bowls of sweets for the trick or treaters. Photo suppliedResidents also took party - waiting will bowls of sweets for the trick or treaters. Photo supplied
Residents also took party - waiting will bowls of sweets for the trick or treaters. Photo supplied

Tracy Barton, Leycester House’s general manager, said: “We were thrilled to host this spooktacular Halloween event at Leycester House and see the smiles on the faces of our residents and the local children.

"It’s heartwarming to witness the sense of community and togetherness that events like these bring.

“Our residents put their creativity on full display, and it was a joy to share in the Halloween spirit with the Chase Meadows Estate community.

"We look forward to creating more memorable moments and strengthening the bonds that make Leycester House a special place for all.”

