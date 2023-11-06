Warwick's annual fireworks show entertains crowds despite turbulent weather conditions
Warwick's annual fireworks show entertained crowds last Saturday (November 4) despite the recent turbulent weather conditions.
Organisers, the Warwick Lions Club and Warwick Rotary Club, held the event at Warwick Racecourse, although the ground was too wet due to the storm earlier in the week for a bonfire or parking on site.
On the night the rains held off, and crowds filled the racecourse, its grandstands and bars.
Th event featured food and drink stalls and Sambassadors of Grove played for the crowds.
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Oliver Jacques, and sponsors joined organisers to watch a short firework show to Disney themes at 6pm, followed by the main show by Fantastic Fireworks.
The organisers said they were delighted by the turnout.
Neil Chisholm, who chaired the Bonfire team, said: “We kept our fingers crossed for the weather and it is a relief to have been able to go ahead.
"Lions and Rotary volunteers work hard and needed a success to continue our charitable work.”
Local sponsorship was provided by; Geberit, Bovis Homes, Warwick Startin Kia, Warwickshire Gin, Wenman Healthcare, Delta Marriott hotel and Godfrey Payton, the Warwick Ambulance Association and WARKSAR provided First Aid support and the Air cadets helped to set up.
Uniparts Logistics who provide the bonfire had to be stood down.
The organisers also thanked Thomas Williams and his team at Warwick Racecourse and everyone else for their support.
All proceeds raised from the event will go to local charities and good causes.