In Pictures: Warwickshire's High Sheriff faces off against his Surrey counterpart in charity 'taste match challenge'

The event helped raise money for two good causes

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham faced off against the High Sheriff of Surrey in a 'taste match challenge' at Warwick Castle last week.

The challenge, which took place on February 10, was the second leg of a competition between David Kelham and the High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow.

The High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The events brought together independent drinks producers from the respective areas to showcase their produce, which attendees had the opportunity to purchase and cast their votes in a blind tasting.

Warwickshire’s producer’s drinks included; Warwickshire Gin’s Kingmaker, Blabbers Hall’s Medium Dry Rosé, Welcombe Hill’s Ophelia Sparkling, Windmill Hill and Church Farm Breweries, Hogan’s Cider and East Chase Gin.

The results were announced live on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire radio.

Many of the suppliers went on to Warwick Racecourse the following day, at the invitation of the management, and had the opportunity to share their wares with a wider audience at the Kingmaker meet.

Warwickshire Gin was one of the producers at the event at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A number of charities and organisations that have been involved with Warwickshire’s High Sheriff in his year were represented at the castle.

Hill Close Gardens were sampling their apple juice and the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service sent their ‘Castle Friendly’ appliance along.

The event was attended by 140 guests and raised nearly £2,000 for Warwickshire Crimebeat, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire’s chosen charity, and money raised from the event’s raffle were donated to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal.

Complimentary Jamaican Patties were served by Island Delight and Myton Hospice provided soft drink alternatives to the guests.

The Plum Jerkum Morris Dancers also performed at the event. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The evening also included performances from the Warwickshire County Council Schools Music Service brass band and the Plum Jerkum Morris Dancers.

Speaking about the event, David Kelham said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this event the success that it was

“Warwickshire acquitted itself well on the evening and over the two legs it was an honourable draw.

"I was honoured to be able to showcase them to a new audience of potential customers, including many civic leaders from around the county.

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham and The High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow during the tasting challenge. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

"We truly are fortunate, to have so many outstanding producers of food and drink based here. Buy local and we will have more jobs and a lower carbon footprint”

The High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, David Kelham. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Many of Warwickshire producers attended the event. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The evening also included performances from the Warwickshire County Council Schools Music Service brass band. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The Myton Hospice provided soft drink alternatives to the guests. Photo by Warwickshire County Council