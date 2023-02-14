In Pictures: Warwickshire's High Sheriff faces off against his Surrey counterpart in charity 'taste match challenge'

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham faced off against the High Sheriff of Surrey in a 'taste match challenge' at Warwick Castle last week.
The challenge, which took place on February 10, was the second leg of a competition between David Kelham and the High Sheriff of Surrey, His Honour Christopher Critchlow.
The events brought together independent drinks producers from the respective areas to showcase their produce, which attendees had the opportunity to purchase and cast their votes in a blind tasting.
Warwickshire’s producer’s drinks included; Warwickshire Gin’s Kingmaker, Blabbers Hall’s Medium Dry Rosé, Welcombe Hill’s Ophelia Sparkling, Windmill Hill and Church Farm Breweries, Hogan’s Cider and East Chase Gin.
The results were announced live on BBC Coventry and Warwickshire radio.
Many of the suppliers went on to Warwick Racecourse the following day, at the invitation of the management, and had the opportunity to share their wares with a wider audience at the Kingmaker meet.
A number of charities and organisations that have been involved with Warwickshire’s High Sheriff in his year were represented at the castle.
Hill Close Gardens were sampling their apple juice and the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service sent their ‘Castle Friendly’ appliance along.
The event was attended by 140 guests and raised nearly £2,000 for Warwickshire Crimebeat, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire’s chosen charity, and money raised from the event’s raffle were donated to the DEC Turkey-Syria Earthquake appeal.
Complimentary Jamaican Patties were served by Island Delight and Myton Hospice provided soft drink alternatives to the guests.
The evening also included performances from the Warwickshire County Council Schools Music Service brass band and the Plum Jerkum Morris Dancers.
Speaking about the event, David Kelham said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who made this event the success that it was
“Warwickshire acquitted itself well on the evening and over the two legs it was an honourable draw.
"I was honoured to be able to showcase them to a new audience of potential customers, including many civic leaders from around the county.
"We truly are fortunate, to have so many outstanding producers of food and drink based here. Buy local and we will have more jobs and a lower carbon footprint”
