Independent coffee shop in Warwick wins Tripadvisor award

An independent coffee shop in Warwick has won a Tripadvisor award.

Jack’s Shack, which opened in Jury Street in 2019, won a 2022 Travellers’ Choice award after customer reviews ranked it among the top 10 per cent worldwide for positive feedback.

Jack Linstead co-owner of Jack’s Shack with Michelle Matthews. Photo supplied

The award celebrates businesses that have received great traveller reviews from around the globe on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Jack Linstead, co-owner of Jack’s Shack with Michelle Matthews, said: "We’re absolutely delighted with this award and feedback.

"We always want our customers to have the very best experience when they visit us.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Winners.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.