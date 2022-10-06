Warwickshire community groups and organisations invited to apply for grant funding - and there's only a few days left
This is the second round of funding
Community groups and organisations in Warwickshire are being invited to apply for grant funding.
There are still a few days left for groups to apply for the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund
Read More
Most Popular
The council says it is looking to see initiatives that:
Advertisement
~ Improve community assets and their sustainability
~ Improve access to services
~ Improve financial capability
~ Support residents with the current cost-of-living crisis
Advertisement
~ Reduce loneliness and isolation
~ Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing
~ Promote equalities and inclusivity
~ Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact.
Advertisement
Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The councillor grant fund is an integral part of the Council’s commitment to making Warwickshire the best it can be.
"County councillors are a fundamental link between the council and our communities and I am delighted that projects that have received financial contributions have made a really positive difference to their local communities.”
For further information about grants specific to areas, contact the locality team as follows:
~ Stratford district: Dominika Stockham 07825856808 or [email protected]
Advertisement
~ Warwick district: Alistair Rigby 07881 920605 or [email protected]
~ Rugby borough: Jennifer McCabe 07887 650641 email [email protected]
~ Nuneaton and Bedworth: Chris Florance 07887 737315 or [email protected]
~ North Warwickshire: Cheryl Jones 074433 45610 or [email protected]
Advertisement
The deadline for applications for the second round of funding is 16 October 2022 at 5pm.
For more information go to: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cllrgrants