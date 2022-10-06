Warwickshire community groups and organisations invited to apply for grant funding - and there's only a few days left

There is still time for community and voluntary organisations to apply for funding from the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund round two. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council via Shutterstock

Community groups and organisations in Warwickshire are being invited to apply for grant funding.

There are still a few days left for groups to apply for the Warwickshire County Council Councillors’ Grant Fund

The council says it is looking to see initiatives that:

~ Improve community assets and their sustainability

~ Improve access to services

~ Improve financial capability

~ Support residents with the current cost-of-living crisis

~ Reduce loneliness and isolation

~ Improve physical and/or mental health and wellbeing

~ Promote equalities and inclusivity

~ Improve the physical environment or reduce the environmental impact.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The councillor grant fund is an integral part of the Council’s commitment to making Warwickshire the best it can be.

"County councillors are a fundamental link between the council and our communities and I am delighted that projects that have received financial contributions have made a really positive difference to their local communities.”

For further information about grants specific to areas, contact the locality team as follows:

~ Stratford district: Dominika Stockham 07825856808 or [email protected]

~ Warwick district: Alistair Rigby 07881 920605 or [email protected]

~ Rugby borough: Jennifer McCabe 07887 650641 email [email protected]

~ Nuneaton and Bedworth: Chris Florance 07887 737315 or [email protected]

~ North Warwickshire: Cheryl Jones 074433 45610 or [email protected]

The deadline for applications for the second round of funding is 16 October 2022 at 5pm.