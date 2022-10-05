Riders turn out to support Whitnash event aimed at highlighting need for better cycle routes

As part of a global weekend of action, Simon Storey, who set up The Bicycle Bus community initiative two years ago, held a second ‘kidical mass’.

Simon organised the first ‘kidical mass’ in May as part of a European wide movement of rides, calling for more to be done to allow children and adults to be able to ride on shorter journeys to school, to work and to the shops.

Simon was joined by 70 people for the 'kidical mass' ride in Whitnash. Photo supplied

Advertisement

The second ‘kidical mass’ took place on September 25 when 20 ‘kidical mass’ rides were held across the UK.

Simon was joined by 70 people for the 4km route, which started and finished at Washbourne fields.

Simon said: “Currently approximately 60 per cent of all car journeys are under five miles, the average length of the school run is just 1.6miles and only two per cent of primary aged children cycle to school, one of the main reasons for this is safety, if there were more safe cycling infrastructure in key places people would be more inclined to use their bikes instead of driving.”

The Bicycle Bus runs from Heathcote Park, goes through Warwick Gates and Mallory Grange, on a planned route, picking up families at predetermined stops and then onto three schools in Whitnash (St Josephs Catholic Primary School, Briar Hill Infant School and St Margarets C of E Junior School).

Advertisement

Simon was joined by 70 people for the 'kidical mass' ride in Whitnash. Photo supplied

Simon says he is also keen to start a new route from Sydenham (Whitnash side).