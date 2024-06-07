Independent Leamington distillery claims triple international awards win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington distiller is celebrating triple awards success on the international stage afterdrinks from its gin, rum and vodka ranges were all recognised.

Warwickshire Gin Company (WGC) has scooped Gold for its Kingmaker Vodka in the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, along with Bronze for both its signature gin, Leamington on Parade and its Sting Like A Bee Edition Honey Rum.

The drinks sit proudly with the other IWSC award-winners in his collection including Pelota Dry and Kingmaker Gins which won a Silver in 2021; and Philosopher’s Daughter Gin and Pugilist Spice Blended Rum which won a Bronze in 2022.

And it is the latest chapter in a proud journey for founder David Blick, who established the distillery at Victoria Business Centre in 2018 after 28 years working in retail and logistics.

David Blick of the Warwickshire Gin Company in Leamington with his Gold award-winning Vodka

He said: “I’m so delighted our spirits have been recognised as such high quality, it’s what we strive for to ensure we produce quality premium spirits.

"Winning a Gold too is just incredible, we’ve had great feedback from our Vodka since our launch and the Martinis we make on our cocktail evenings are a firm favourite.

“Winning awards gives new customers the comfort that they’re buying a great quality spirit.”

We hope this gives more bars and restaurants the excuse they need to stock a locally produced award- winning gins, rums and our GOLD Kingmaker Vodka”

Distilled using a small batch method with a traditional copper, the drinks collection was born from ‘a desire to capture a moment in history, developing flavours to fully represent the county’s own unique story and bringing the range of hand-crafted flavours to life.’

The Gold Award-winning Kingmaker Vodka - named along with the Kingmaker Gin, after Richard Neville 16th Earl of Warwick – won high praise from the judges for its ‘luscious sweet notes intertwined with a rich yeasty texture.’

Leamington on Parade - WGC’s first concept gin which launched the business - is inspired by the true story of circus elephant trainer Sam Lockhart in the 1880s and The Sting Like A Bee Honey Edition Rum is the newest addition to the collection, along with the Pugilist Ghost Edition White Rum, inspired by local boxing legend Randolph Turpin.