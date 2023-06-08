Inspirational achievers from Leamington and Warwick celebrated at business awards

Inspirational achievers from south Warwickshire were among those celebrated at the second Business Success Recognition Awards, held in Birmingham at the weekend.

The awards ceremony took place on June 3 and was hosted by award-winning MC Dave Sharpe.

Thirteen category winners from across the UK were announced, including Business Start-up, Rising Star, Business Growth, Franchisee of the Year and Team of the Year.

All of the winners of the Business Success Network Awards. Photo by Vicki Head Photography

Local winners were Kelly Isles and The Enchanted Tea Room in Leamington (Against All Odds Award); Coversure, Leamington (Customer Service of the Year) and The Trampoline Academy, which has clubs in Warwick and Nuneaton (Business Start-up of the Year).

Kelly Isles said: “I’m overjoyed to win against the odds despite everything life threw at me the last couple years at Enchanted.

"We’re here thriving with a business I fought so hard to save through Covid. I lost so much to that virus my Dad and friends - it was not taking my business as well.

“I’ve always had the support of my amazing family, husband and business partner, kids and my parents as well as the most amazing team at Enchanted Tea Room.

Nicky Ross collects the Against All Odds Award on behalf of Kelly Isles of Enchanted Tea Room presented by Fiona Moon. Photo by Vicki Head Photography

"This award is for us all because we didn’t just survive, we thrived. This means so much to us to win this.”

Natalie Yorke-Goldney, of The Trampoline Academy, said: “I was completely shocked and flattered to win the award.

"In retrospect, it’s recognition for all the effort and love I’ve put into my trampoline club and everything we have achieved in two short years.

"I don’t do what I do to simply make money, it’s for the love of the sport.

Natalie Yorke-Goldney of The Trampoline Academy rceeives her award from Danielle Hobson. Photo by Vicki Head Photography

“I started with nothing, and as a single mum, I held back for years as I did not believe in myself and it all seemed impossible. During Covid-19 I took a leap of faith, and I’ve never looked back.

"I had to knock on a lot of doors - but if you keep knocking eventually they start opening, so start knocking.”

Coversure director Amrit Kaylan said: “To win it was a real honour, especially having been up against some incredible businesses in the category.

"The award is a testament to the great work that the team here at Coversure Leamington do in helping our customers old and new.

Coversure won Customer Service of the Year presented by Jamie Calder of Mr C's Cleaning Services. Photo by Vicki Head Photography

“To be the headline sponsor of the Business Success Network Awards 2023 was a real honour for us.

"We put helping businesses, small and large, as the centre of our focus and the stories of success and resilience from the businesses, entrepreneurs and charities in attendance were incredibly inspiring.”

The main award of the night, Business of the Year, was awarded to Mess Around Ltd. of Suffolk

Judges were William Seymour, Earl of Yarmouth, co-owner of multi-international award-winning St Maur elderflower liqueur, handcrafted in Alcester; Ian Dickson, an international motivational speaker and award-winning business executive coach and mentor; and Sam Bearfoot, the CEO Creativity Mentor to some of the most successful people in the online space.

The evening was organised by Stacey Calder, from Leamington, the founder, leader and editor of the Business Success Network and Magazine.

Stacey said: “What an amazing night of support, fun and recognition. A huge congratulations to not just the winners, but to all the finalists in the room.

Awards organisers Stacey and Jamie Calder with MC Dave Sharpe. Photo by Vicki Head Photography

"It takes courage to put yourself out there and to make the finals from over 350 nominations is an incredible achievement.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the incredible team I have around me, national awards like this don’t just happen and I’m proud to use small businesses within the network to form such a great events team.

“I created these awards because every business owner has a story to share and awards are a great opportunity for business owners to create more visibility as well as gain the recognition they deserve.