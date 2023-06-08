Warwick pensioner walks more than 1,000 miles for sight loss charity

She has already surpassed her total and is still going strong!

A pensioner from Warwick has walked more than 1,000 miles in eight months to raise money for Warwickshire Vision Support (WVS).

Pauline Parker, who turns 80 in December, had set a target at 800 miles but she has decided to carry on walking until the end of August, after reaching that milestone in 117 days.

Pauline Parker from Warwick set herself the challenge to walk 800 miles in 8 months to raise money for Warwickshire Vision Support (WVS). Photo supplied

And that is not the only target she has surpassed. Mrs Parker, whose son is visually impaired, had hoped to raise £800 to help the charity, which supports around 3,000 blind and partially sighted people across Warwickshire, but has so far raised more than £1,000.

The charity provides a range of services, mostly free of charge, to enable visually impaired people live independently with their sight loss.

Community engagement and fundraising officer, Martyn Parker, said: “It is a tough time for charities at the moment, and we really appreciate Pauline's magnificent effort on our behalf.'”