Inspiring Balsall Common couple honoured by university for their tireless work helping bereaved parents

The efforts of a Balsall Common couple to support grieving parents have seen the pair awarded Honorary Doctorates from Coventry University.

Amy and Ryan Jackson, who were presented with Honorary Doctorates of Letters on November 22, founded the Lily Mae Foundation in 2012, named after their daughter and created two years after she was stillborn at full term.

Since that time, the charity has supported thousands of bereaved parents who have experienced similar heartbreak in the West Midlands, Warwickshire and Northern Ireland, raising in excess of £3million to help through a range of support programmes.

The charity has donated more than 25,000 memory boxes to bereaved parents through their 14 partner hospitals that they support.

The memory boxes allow the parents to collect memories and precious items and store them. They include vouchers for jewellery engraving, candles, clay print kit, ink print kit, photo frames, books, and two teddy bears.

One of the main support programmes that the charity offers is a specialised one to one bereavement support service. This service provides bereaved parents with an opportunity to fully explore any bereavement issues with a trained bereavement support worker who themselves have lost a baby.

Amy, who recently completed a 36-hour gym challenge in aid of the charity, said: “We never expected to receive this award, the foundation is our day-to-day, we see the benefits to the families we support and to see that work recognised by Coventry University is amazing, it’s come as a big surprise.”

Ryan, who graduated from Coventry University in 2008 with a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science, said: “We started the foundation because in 2010 we didn’t really feel there was this kind of support available to us on a local level at the time, there were national organisations, but sadly it just felt that in Coventry and Warwickshire there wasn’t the same access to these kinds of services.

“We don’t do this for reward, seeing families benefit from the support we offer is reward in itself, but I’d be lying if I said it’s not nice to be acknowledged for our work, it gives that extra boost to keep doing what we do and it’s incredibly humbling.”