A business in Warwick has gained a professional football player as their new brand ambassador.

Simone Magill is the UK ambassador for Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor.

Striker Simone (28) plays for Aston Villa following a move from Everton who she joined aged 18.

She has earned more than 70 caps playing for Northern Ireland making her international debut aged 15.

She has scored 21 goals including the fastest ever goal at international level scored within 11 seconds (against Georgia). Simone started to play football aged four.

Commenting on her ambassador role, Simone said: “I’ve been using Forever’s products for some time now to support my fitness.

"Since my knee injury a year ago, my ACL surgery and recovery I’ve taken a deep dive into researching and understanding the products that will best support me in becoming the best athlete and footballer I can be.

"As I have got to know the company and its brand values, it was a natural fit for me to become an ambassador.”

Forever Living Products (UK) Ltd’s country manager Michael Vittoroulis said: “We are delighted to welcome Simone as an ambassador.

"She is an incredible role model, demonstrating what can be achieved by hard work, resilience and determination. It’s an exciting time in women’s football.

