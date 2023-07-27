Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

International footballer becomes ambassador for Warwick based company

She has scored 21 goals including the fastest ever goal at international level scored within 11 seconds (against Georgia).
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST
Professional footballer Simone Magill has been signed by health and wellness company Forever Living as a brand ambassador in the UK. Photo suppliedProfessional footballer Simone Magill has been signed by health and wellness company Forever Living as a brand ambassador in the UK. Photo supplied
Professional footballer Simone Magill has been signed by health and wellness company Forever Living as a brand ambassador in the UK. Photo supplied

A business in Warwick has gained a professional football player as their new brand ambassador.

Read More
Road works in Leamington will cause traffic delays for about 11 days next month

Simone Magill is the UK ambassador for Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor.

Most Popular

Striker Simone (28) plays for Aston Villa following a move from Everton who she joined aged 18.

She has earned more than 70 caps playing for Northern Ireland making her international debut aged 15.

She has scored 21 goals including the fastest ever goal at international level scored within 11 seconds (against Georgia). Simone started to play football aged four.

Commenting on her ambassador role, Simone said: “I’ve been using Forever’s products for some time now to support my fitness.

"Since my knee injury a year ago, my ACL surgery and recovery I’ve taken a deep dive into researching and understanding the products that will best support me in becoming the best athlete and footballer I can be.

"As I have got to know the company and its brand values, it was a natural fit for me to become an ambassador.”

Forever Living Products (UK) Ltd’s country manager Michael Vittoroulis said: “We are delighted to welcome Simone as an ambassador.

"She is an incredible role model, demonstrating what can be achieved by hard work, resilience and determination. It’s an exciting time in women’s football.

"These qualities are also at the heart of Forever Living. Simone is a huge inspiration and we are proud to have her association with the brand.”

Related topics:EvertonAston VillaNorthern Ireland