Internationally renowned dolls’ house show to hold its 100th exhibition at venue near Leamington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Since its inception, Miniatura has been a premier event for miniature enthusiasts, showcasing the finest in small-scale artistry. The 100th exhibition will feature the established mix of expert artists and passionate amateurs showing some of the best modelling techniques in the world.
To mark this special occasion, many exhibitors have planned exciting events and displays. Highlights include Jane Laverick from Warwick, who is offering a special promotion of a free mini slice of cake for the first 100 customers each day.
Kim Murdoch has travelled from Australia to bring her exquisite dolls, while David Bishop will provide expert advice on wiring dolls' houses.
Additionally, Leo from Entranced Glassworks will perform the show’s first-ever glass blowing demonstration.
The landmark event will take place on September 14 and 15.
For more information visit www.miniatura.co.uk