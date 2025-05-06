Internationally renowned photographer Rankin was at Leamington heritage celebration event

Peter Chappell and Mark Godfrey of Leamington Spa Photographic Society with Rankin, taken by Claire Hutchinson.

Warwick District Council’s Arts Section is celebrating the success of a landmark event held at the Royal Spa Centre on Tuesday 29 April, marking 170 years since photographic pioneer Henry Peach Robinson opened his Leamington studio in 1855.

The event, hosted in partnership with Leamington Spa Photographic Society (LSPS), featured a captivating in-conversation with internationally renowned photographer, Rankin.

Known for his portraits of everyone from everyday people in London’s Brick Lane to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Rankin’s presence made the evening truly memorable for all in attendance.

This flagship occasion launched Spark Presents – a new programme of events and activities building on the success of Spark, Warwick District Council’s annual symposium for the area’s creative community.

Rankin at work photographing Mark Godfrey of Leamington Spa Photographic Society, taken by Chris Chong.

Designed to inspire and connect, Spark Presents welcomed young people from five schools and colleges, along with early-career and aspiring photographers, to engage directly with both Rankin and members of LSPS.

Cllr Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts, Culture and Economy at WDC, said: "The council is committed to

supporting and growing the creative sector. It is through initiatives like Spark Presents’ that we can collaborate meaningfully with local organisations and provide transformational opportunities for young creatives.

“I am thrilled that we have been able to engage local schools, providing inspiration for the younger generation to join our vibrant creative community."

Peter Chappell, chairman of LSPS, added: "We have had some notable speakers in recent years, but none so well-known outside photographic circles as Rankin, who is recognised as the most famous portrait photographer in the world.

"I believe it is a reflection of the high reputation of LSPS that we have been able to attract such an iconic speaker.

"We are delighted to have partnered with WDC’s Arts Section to bring this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to local schools and our wider community."

Rankin also brought his Rankin Live event to Leamington in the afternoon, which was held at All Saints Church, where he produced some wonderfully creative portraits of several LSPS members.

Rankin said: "It was a pleasure to visit the Royal Spa Centre and meet so many passionate creatives.

"The vibrant creative scene is evident, and I look forward to returning."

For more information or to find out how to join LSPS visit https://lsps.org.uk/