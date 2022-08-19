"It was like a dream": Kenilworth music fan had amazing experience when she introduced Coldplay to crowd of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A music fan from Kenilworth has described her amazing experience when she introduced Coldplay to a crowd of 90,000 at the band’s recent Wembley Stadium concert.

Barbara Graham and her sister Janette Fairclough, who lives in Oxfordshire, were at a restaurant near Wembley before the gig last Saturday (August 13) wearing matching outfits including pink Coldplay t-shirts.

They were approached by a representative of the multi-million record selling British rock band, who asked them if they would have the honour of speaking to the crowd before Coldplay’s performance.

He later took them back stage at the gig and handed them some lines to rehearse, which they read out before being thanked personally by the band’s lead singer Chris Martin as he came out on the stage.

Barbara said: “It was like a dream.

"At first we thought it might be a scam but we had VIP tickets to be at the front and the guy came and found us while we were watching the support acts and then asked us to learn some lines.

"It happened so quickly and we kept asking each other ‘is this really happening?’

"Maybe that’s why we weren’t nervous.”

Barbara and Janette, who are both in their 60s, have been fans of Coldplay since the band released their debut album, Parachutes, in 2000.

Janette lived in Canada for 30 years and the sisters would often discuss their mutual love of the band’s music in their regular calls and emails.

They have seen them in concert twice previously, in Dublin and London, but had never met the band before.

Barbara said: "They have provided the soundtrack to our lives and we can both relate to their songs.

"The gig was incredible – afterwards we had so many lovely people wanting to have photos taken with us and we didn’t get back to our hotel until about 2am.

"It was one of the best days of our lives and even if we never get to do something like that again we’ll both still be very happy.”

