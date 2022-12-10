'It would be my pleasure': superstar actor Tom Hardy grants Warwick Myton Hospice patient's dying wish with video call

Superstar actor Tom Hardy has granted the dying wish of a superfan who is being cared for in her final days at the Warwick Myton Hospice.
The Myton Hospice’s charity had put out the appeal on social media to the actor on behalf of 58-year-old Jo-Anne Shaw – a mother of two and grandmother of threef who is dying of cancer – to speak to Tom.
Advertisement
And the 45-year-old, who is known for his various film roles including Batman villain Bane, both of the Kray twins in the film Legend, Mad Max in the film Fury Road and alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, was only too happy to help, responding to Myton on Twitter saying ‘it would be my pleasure’.
Advertisement
He contacted Jo-Anne by video call yesterday (Friday December 9) and had a chat with her – much to her surprise and delight.
Advertisement
The Myton Hospices has thanked the many people who helped support the appeal online and who brought it to Tom’s attention.
The charity has said: “We've been blown away by Tom's kindness and support too.
Advertisement
“Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen.”
Advertisement
The charity launched the appeal after staff at the Warwick hospice had learned of Jo-Anne’s love for Tom.
They have also decorated the hospice’s inpatient unit with a life-size cardboard cut out of the actor.
Advertisement