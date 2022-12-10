'It would be my pleasure': superstar actor Tom Hardy grants Warwick Myton Hospice patient's dying wish with video call

The Myton Hospice’s had put out an appeal on social media to the actor on behalf of 58-year-old superfan Jo-Anne Shaw and he was more than happy to help the charity

Warwick Myton Hospices patient Jo-Anne Shaw talks to superstar actor Tom Hardy via video call. Picture courtesy of The Myton Hospices.

Superstar actor Tom Hardy has granted the dying wish of a superfan who is being cared for in her final days at the Warwick Myton Hospice.

The Myton Hospice’s charity had put out the appeal on social media to the actor on behalf of 58-year-old Jo-Anne Shaw – a mother of two and grandmother of threef who is dying of cancer – to speak to Tom.

Advertisement

And the 45-year-old, who is known for his various film roles including Batman villain Bane, both of the Kray twins in the film Legend, Mad Max in the film Fury Road and alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant, was only too happy to help, responding to Myton on Twitter saying ‘it would be my pleasure’.

Jo-Anne had helped with the appeal made on her behalf by The Myton Hospice's. Staff at the Warwick hospice had also decorated its inpatient unit with a life-size cut out of Tom.

Advertisement

He contacted Jo-Anne by video call yesterday (Friday December 9) and had a chat with her – much to her surprise and delight.

Advertisement

The Myton Hospices has thanked the many people who helped support the appeal online and who brought it to Tom’s attention.

The charity has said: “We've been blown away by Tom's kindness and support too.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Tom Hardy attends a photo call for Columbia Pictures' "Venom" at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Jo-Anne and her family cannot thank you enough for making this happen.”

Advertisement

The charity launched the appeal after staff at the Warwick hospice had learned of Jo-Anne’s love for Tom.

They have also decorated the hospice’s inpatient unit with a life-size cardboard cut out of the actor.