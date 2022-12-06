Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light will help patients like Nigel and their families

Nigel Fenwick, a Leamington postman received wonderful treatment at the Myton Hospices in his final days.

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Nigel Fenwick and their families.

Nigel aged 57 worked as a postman in Leamington until he was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in January 2021.

The cancer quickly spread and he became paraplegic and double incontinent.

Nigel Fenwick with Myton Hospices Staff at the Warwick hospice. Picture supplied.

District nurses would visit Nigel and wash him but he longed for a bath and contacted a number of organisations to see if this could be arranged.

After facing many knock-backs he contacted the Warwick Myton Hospice.

He said he ‘wanted to die clean’ and it became Myton’s mission to make this happen.

In September 2021 Nigel came in and spent three hours relaxing in the hospice’s specialist bath that he was hoisted in and out of.

The Whitnash Tree of Light.

Nigel returned a couple more times for baths.

He was later admitted as an inpatient to the Warwick hospice where he spent a few weeks before his death.

The Leamington Tree of Light

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 4th January 2023.