'It's been an honour' - Much-loved Warwick team member retires after more 40 years at family business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved team member at a Warwick-based business has retired after working at the company for more than 40 years.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Lewis retired from her role at North Warwick Insurance Services, which is in Market Place, on January 15.

Helen’s career spanned over 40 years, and she starting her journey with North Warwick Insurance Services in 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Lewis has retired from North Warwick Insurance Services after working for more than 40 years. Picture shows Helen (third from left) with her colleagues and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner. Photo supplied

She started at the business with a Saturday job which the company said “grew into a legacy of serving clients with a personal touch that reflected her deep ties to the area.”

The company said that Helen quickly became a cornerstone of the business.

Helen’s retirement was marked by a visit from the Mayor of Warwick, David Skinner, who praised her outstanding contributions.

Reflecting on her career, Helen said: “North Warwick Insurance Services has been such a significant part of my life, and it’s been an honour to work with so many wonderful colleagues and clients over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Lewis with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner. Photo supplied

"I am deeply grateful to see the business and team continue as part of a family-run firm. I am leaving knowing then business is in safe hands, and I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Posting on the Mayor Facebook page after the event, The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner said: “Popped in to North Warwick Insurance in the square to see Helen Lewis who was retiring (early?!) after 40 years working in the family business that her father started up.

“Many people will know and appreciate a well-known name in the heart of the town and it's thanks to Helen and her family for the work over the years.

“It was lovely to meet Helen and chat about some of the buildings the company worked from in or near the market square (who remembers the sweet kiosk in the bus stop?).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Lewis has retired from North Warwick Insurance Services after working for more than 40 years. Photo supplied

"Have a great time, enjoying some relaxing time Helen and hope to see you around in the town again soon.”

North Warwick Insurance Services will also be rebranding to Jukes Insurance Brokers in the coming months.

James Godsall, managing director of Jukes Insurance Brokers, also shared his gratitude to Helen.

He said: “Helen’s commitment and loyalty are unparalleled.

Helen Lewis has retired from North Warwick Insurance Services after working for more than 40 years. Picture shows Helen (third from left) with her colleagues. Photo supplied

"Her passion for delivering exceptional service is a big part of what made this business such a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish her every happiness in her well-deserved retirement and thank her for her invaluable service over the years.

"As Helen’s extraordinary chapter comes to a close, the team looks forward to an exciting new era as North Warwick Insurance Services completes its rebrand to Jukes Insurance Brokers in the coming months.

“This transition builds on Helen’s legacy and her vision for a secure future, ensuring the dedication to outstanding service that she exemplified will remain at the heart of everything we do.

“Helen’s departure marks the close of a remarkable chapter for North Warwick.

"Her colleagues and clients will miss her warmth, knowledge and personal touch.

“The team wishes Helen all the very best in her well-earned retirement and remains committed to building on her legacy.”