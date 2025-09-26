'It’s not just a place to find great bargains – it’s a shop with real purpose': Leamington charity shop relaunches at new location

A homelessness charity based in Leamington has now officially relocated to its new charity shop site.

Helping Hands held a launch event for the new site in Oxford Street last night (Thursday September 26) – with it officially opening to the public today (Friday September 26).

The charity helps homeless and vulnerable people across the Warwick district and offers a range of services and support.

Helping Hands officially opened its new charity shop in Leamington. Photo by Helping Hands.

Previously, the charity had a shop in Gloucester Street called The Lighthouse, but it decided to move to a “new, more accessible location in the heart of Leamington, with a view to creating a bold, vibrant community retail space unlike any other in the town”.

As part of the move, the shop has rebranded under the Helping Hands name, bringing the retail arm fully under the banner of its parent charity.

In the lead up to the move, Sarah Smith, business manager at Helping Hands, said: “This is more than just a new address – it’s a new chapter.

“We’re reimagining what a charity shop can be: curated, stylish, welcoming, and 100 per cent focused on the local community we serve.”

The shop will continue to play a vital fundraising role for Helping Hands, which provides food, clothing, one-to-one counselling, employability coaching, and a pathway out of crisis for individuals and families across the Warwick district.

The charity also said 100 per cent of the proceeds from the shop will “stay local, directly funding Helping Hands’ services in the area”.

Helpings Hands also said the shop will be offering its “charity clients the opportunity to gain hands-on retail experience, build confidence, and develop valuable new skills that support their journey toward independence”.

Describing the new shop, a spokesperson from Helping Hands said: “Our new vibrant store on Oxford Street in Leamington, the Helping Hands Charity Shop is a warm, welcoming space that reflects the heart of our charity... it’s not just a place to find great bargains – it’s a shop with real purpose.”

They added: “Our shop is not just a charity shop.

"Each week, we support between five and 10 clients by providing essential items – clothing, shoes, warm coats, and rucksacks to them completely free of charge.

"For someone who is homeless, starting over after fleeing domestic abuse, or rebuilding after a crisis, these items can mean everything.

"When you donate or shop with us, you’re not just recycling – you’re giving someone a fresh start.

“Our charity shop also offers meaningful opportunities for those we support.

"We welcome clients as volunteers, helping them to gain confidence, build new skills, and take positive steps forward. Whether it’s on the shop floor, sorting donations, or serving customers, these experiences can be life changing.”

Speaking after the launch of the new shop, a spokesperson from Helping Hands said: “Thank you to all that attended our VIP launch night this evening at our new, vibrant Helping Hands Charity Shop on Oxford Street in Leamington.

“It was lovely to have special guests, corporate supporters, trustees, volunteers and local partners and organisations join us for a warm welcome as we relocate closer to the town centre.

“Feedback was brilliant with one person saying “it’s such a beautiful space, it doesn’t feel like a charity shop” and another saying “I’m coming back tomorrow to do more shopping!”

“The shop is a huge part of our charity with profits coming directly from the shop into our services supporting local people.

“Please do share with your friends and come and browse the shop.”

The Helping Hands charity shop will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 5pm.

It is currently taking donations of: adult and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories, bric-a-brac and homeware, books, games, and toys.

For more information about the charity and its new shop, go to: https://helpinghandscharity.org.uk/

Helpings Hands will also be holding its milestone 10th annual Big Sleep Out and Dawn Walk on World Homeless Day, which is on Friday October 10. For more information go to: https://helpinghandscharity.org.uk/event/big-sleep-out-and-dawn-walk/