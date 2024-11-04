'I've installed my own memorial bench in Warwick before I die so I can see people enjoying it'
Zelda Wilson, who settled in Hampton Magna from her native South Africa 23 years ago, has been fighting terminal cancer for 17 years.
At the age of 41, Zelda was handed what she thought was a death sentence – a breast cancer diagnosis that gave her a 50 per cent chance of surviving past one year.
But it was that same day she also vowed to start living.
Zelda found a new lust for adventure and has taken every opportunity between treatment rounds to test her own limits, including numerous marathons, pilgrimages, cycling expeditions and Iron Man challenges. She even cycles to and from her hospital appointments.
When asked about how the idea of the bench came up, Zelda said: “When I had five seizures while on holiday in South Africa last year, I thought I was going to die.
"It didn’t come as a surprise – I’d been living with breast cancer since 2007, and it had metastasised in the last four years to triple negative. In 2018 I had it my bones and lymph nodes.
"After the seizures, they stabilised me enough to be flown to the UK and I was diagnosed with 3cm brain tumour.
"I though ‘I have to get my affairs is order’. My two sons and I had frank conversations about everything and, also, what to do with my remains.
"Alexander, my youngest, said he wanted a physical place to go and remember me. I have always liked the idea of a bench along the canal where always started my jog – ‘the 5k loop’ as my friends and children refer to it.”
Zelda added: “I have had a podcast since 2022 to find out why I’ve survived this long.
"I always ask my guests what they would like to be done with their remains.
"One of the podcasts with Jayne Hudson, a funeral celebrant, together with my friend Clare Burgum spurred me on to have it erected now.”
The bench was recently installed alongside the Grand Union Canal, opposite Warwick Parkway railway station, after Zelda made a donation to the canal trust for the amount for a bench.
Zelda said: “When I see the bench it provides me with great joy. I cycle past it often.
"Seeing someone resting, taking a break along the canal or meeting a friend there. It reminds me of the preciousness of life and the lightness of life.
"I think it makes transition between life and death smoother, somehow.
"When I see people use the bench I can barely stop myself from telling them ‘it is my bench you’re sitting on and I welcome you’ – they can do without getting their head around that on their peaceful break.”
When asked what her family thinks, Zelda said: "My sons think it’s cool.
"The rest of my family live abroad. I’ve yet to tell my mother who’s in South Africa. I don’t know she’ll make of it.
“So many people have spoken to me about the bench since it was placed. I call it the Zen Zone ( Zelda’s Zen Zone) and like the idea of meeting a friend or two there and contemplating life.”