TV stars James May and Oz Clarke are once again set to sing at various venues across Warwickshire as part of a charity challenge.

The pop-up performances will be taking place in September as the celebrity duo front a three-day charity bike challenge.

Like last year, James and Oz are joining the singing cyclists of Warwick-based music charity Armonico Consort from September 10 to 12 to raise funds for community singing projects in the region.

TV stars James May and Oz Clarke will be doing several pop-up performances across Warwickshire as part of a charity bike ride challenge. Photos supplied

They will be bursting into song in cafés and pubs around the county on their musical fundraising mission.

Members of the public will be able to see the performance at various venues including some in Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth, Wellesbourne and Stratford.

As part of the three-day event, they will also join forces with guest choirs for three concert performances:

Wednesday September 10 – Holy Trinity Church in Stratford at 4.15pm

Thursday September 11 – Church of the Holy Cross in Moreton Morrell at 4.30pm

Friday September 12 – St Mary’s Church in Warwick at 7pm

One of the pop-up performances from a previous challenge year. Photo supplied

For more information or to buy tickets for the above concerts go to: www.armonico.org.uk

Both celebrities have musical roots. James May started as a choirboy at Whiston Parish Church, Rotherham, later studying music at Lancaster University, and learned both the flute and piano.

Meanwhile, Oz Clarke was a chorister, and a professional singer in the West End before venturing into wine.

Along the route, the 15-strong team will also visit schools, care homes, and singing groups for people living with dementia and their carers – just some of Armonico Consort’s vital community singing projects that bring music and joy to those who need it most.

James May on his bike. Photo supplied

Every penny raised supports Armonico Consort’s community outreach work – from choirs for children and young people, music programmes for children with Special Educational Needs and community singing groups for people living with dementia and their carers.

For details or to donate go to: www.armonico.org.uk/bike2025

Pop up performances (public events) with approximate times

Wednesday September 10, 12.35pm to 1.35pm – The Black Pug in Coton End, Warwick

Wednesday September 10, 3.15pm to 3.45pm – Cobbs Farm Shop in Kings Lane, Snitterfield

Thursday September 11, 9.45am to 10.15am – Touchdown Café, Airfield in Loxley Road, Wellesbourne

Thursday September 11, 12.30pm to 1pm – The Mason’s Arms, Long Marston

Thursday September 11, 2.50pm to 3.20pm – The Bell in Shipston Road, Alderminster

Friday September 12, 10am to 10.45am – Boston Tea Party, in Clarendon Avenue, Leamington

Friday September 12, 4.15pm to 5pm – The Station House @ Pom’s, 48 Station Road, Kenilworth

The group will also be stopping at various care homes, groups and schools including the Austin Heath Retirement Village in Heathcote and the Warwick Memory Singers group but these will be private events.

How to join James and Oz

Limited places are available to join James and Oz on (or off) the bikes.

Places are available for one, two or three days at a cost of £250 per day which includes a t-shirt, lunch and drinks.

For more information or to sign up, email Eva Williams at: [email protected]