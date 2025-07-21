TV stars James May and Oz Clarke are heading back to Warwick for charity concert

By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
TV star James May and wine expert Oz Clarke will be heading back to Warwick later this year for a charity concert.

James May will be swapping horsepower for pedal power to front a charity bike challenge (running from September 10 to 12) along with his friend and partner-in-wine Oz Clarke.

placeholder image
Trust behind Warwick's collection of Victorian gardens is searching for new mana...

Like last year, the pair are going back to their musical roots and teaming up with Armonico Consort’s singing cyclists to raise funds for the music charity’s community singing projects.

TV star James May and wine expert Oz Clarke will be heading to Warwick later this year for a charity concert. Photos supplied
TV star James May and wine expert Oz Clarke will be heading to Warwick later this year for a charity concert. Photos supplied

As part of the three-day event, they’ll join forces with guest choirs for three concert performances.

These will be at:

  • Wednesday September 10 – Holy Trinity Church in Stratford at 4.15pm
  • Thursday September 11 – Church of the Holy Cross in Moreton Morrell at 4.30pm
  • Friday September 12 – St Marys Church in Warwick at 7pm

Last October, they took part in the same fundraiser, giving pop-up performances in pubs and cafés in and around the Warwick area.

James May will be swapping horsepower for pedal power to front a charity bike challenge (running from September 10 to 12) along with his friend and partner-in-wine Oz Clarke. Photo supplied
James May will be swapping horsepower for pedal power to front a charity bike challenge (running from September 10 to 12) along with his friend and partner-in-wine Oz Clarke. Photo supplied

James May started off as a musician and Oz Clarke was a chorister and a professional singer in the West End before venturing into wine.

The concerts will feature Bach, Monteverdi and Vivaldi, plus surprises from the last 300 years of music with Oz, James, Armonico’s professional musicians, and guest choirs: Stratford Girls Chamber Choir (September 10), Moreton Morrell Village Choir (September 11), AC Academy Scholars, St Mary’s Church Choirs, Armonico Local Choirs and King Henry’s Consort from Warwick Schools Foundation (September).

The cycling challenge will also see them sing at pubs and cafes along the way, and bring joy to people living with dementia at Armonico’s Memory Singers groups across the region.

For tickets for the charity concerts go to: www.armonico.org.uk

Details of the charity bike challenge can be found at: www.armonico.org.uk/bike2025

