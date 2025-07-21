TV stars James May and Oz Clarke are heading back to Warwick for charity concert
James May will be swapping horsepower for pedal power to front a charity bike challenge (running from September 10 to 12) along with his friend and partner-in-wine Oz Clarke.
Like last year, the pair are going back to their musical roots and teaming up with Armonico Consort’s singing cyclists to raise funds for the music charity’s community singing projects.
As part of the three-day event, they’ll join forces with guest choirs for three concert performances.
These will be at:
- Wednesday September 10 – Holy Trinity Church in Stratford at 4.15pm
- Thursday September 11 – Church of the Holy Cross in Moreton Morrell at 4.30pm
- Friday September 12 – St Marys Church in Warwick at 7pm
Last October, they took part in the same fundraiser, giving pop-up performances in pubs and cafés in and around the Warwick area.
James May started off as a musician and Oz Clarke was a chorister and a professional singer in the West End before venturing into wine.
The concerts will feature Bach, Monteverdi and Vivaldi, plus surprises from the last 300 years of music with Oz, James, Armonico’s professional musicians, and guest choirs: Stratford Girls Chamber Choir (September 10), Moreton Morrell Village Choir (September 11), AC Academy Scholars, St Mary’s Church Choirs, Armonico Local Choirs and King Henry’s Consort from Warwick Schools Foundation (September).
The cycling challenge will also see them sing at pubs and cafes along the way, and bring joy to people living with dementia at Armonico’s Memory Singers groups across the region.
For tickets for the charity concerts go to: www.armonico.org.uk
Details of the charity bike challenge can be found at: www.armonico.org.uk/bike2025