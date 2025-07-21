Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The charitable trust behind Warwick's collection of Victorian gardens is searching for new manager for the site.

The part-time position of 24 hours per week at Hill Close Garden comes with a rate of £16 per hour and the trust said it “offers an ideal role for someone passionate about community engagement, heritage gardening, and non-profit management”.

The manager will play a key role in enhancing the visitor experience, handling day‑to‑day retail and admissions sales and support administrative and financial duties.

Situated on Bread and Meat Close, on the hillside above Warwick Racecourse, Hill Close Gardens is made up of 16 restored Victorian detached plots – once rented or owned by townhouse residents in the mid‑19th century.

After falling into disrepair in the 20th century, the site was rescued in the 1990s and is now restored and maintained thanks to volunteers and supporters.

Since then, the trust said it has “nurtured a vibrant cultural and environmental hub”.

Head gardener Neil Munro, along with trainees and a dedicated group of volunteers, have cultivated historic plant collections, such as the national collection of chrysanthemums and preserved heritage features including an orchard of rare apple trees, original Victorian summerhouses and rare snowdrops, such as the Warwickshire Gemini snowdrop.

Richard Eddy, a trustee of Hill Close Gardens and past Mayor of Warwick, said: “Our current manager, who has contributed so much to the gardens, is sadly leaving Warwick.

"However, this does present a great opportunity for local people to take on the post. We welcome applications for this role to those interested in preserving local heritage, fostering community engagement, and supporting the smooth running of a cherished green space.”

Interested candidates can apply by sending a CV and cover letter to Ms Chris Wainwright at: [email protected]

The closing date for applications is Friday August 1.

For anyone who would like to find out more about the role, Hill Close Gardens Trust is holding an informal meeting on Wednesday July 30 at 10am, where applicants can meet some of the team and find out more about the role and the gardens.

To register for the informal meeting, go to: https://buytickets.at/hillclosegardenstrustltd/1788057

For any further information call: 01926 493339.

About Hill Close Gardens

Hill Close Gardens is a Grade II listed group of former Victorian detached gardens located on a hillside overlooking Warwick Racecourse.

The attraction boasts a collection of 16 restored Victorian pleasure gardens, each with its own unique character and charm.

The gardens were originally built in the late 19th century as a recreational retreat for the residents of Warwick.

Each garden was designed and tended by its own owner, and served as a place for them to relax, entertain guests and grow exotic plants. Over the years, however, the gardens fell into disrepair and were eventually forgotten.

Over the past 20 years, Hill Close Gardens has been restored.

The restoration process involved the careful preservation of the original garden features, such as the summerhouses and greenhouses as well as the introduction of new planting schemes that reflect the original designs.

In addition to its rich history, Hill Close Gardens also offers a range of activities and events throughout the year including guided tours, workshops activities and picnics.